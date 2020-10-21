Whitsunday runner breaks record in 46 hour run

A WHITSUNDAY athlete has landed 17th place in the world after running for 46 hours in a global “last man standing” race.

Chris Murphy travelled to Brisbane at the weekend for the Big Dog’s World Championship running event.

Competitors run 6.7km every hour on the hour and continue through the night and into the next few days until there is just one runner left, which for last year’s winner took 60 hours and more than 400km.

Mr Murphy, who only started running in 2016, managed to keep pace for 46 hours`, which totalled 308.2km.

He claimed the quickest time in the world for this distance, averaging 45:16 for each complete yard.

Chris Murphy secured the Australian record for the race with 46 laps, smashing the previous record by five laps.

The event took place simultaneously across the world and Mr Murphy landed 17th place in a field of 315 runners from 21 countries.

A support crew turned out in force to help during the race, and Mr Murphy thanked his assist runner Barry Loveday.

“I could not have completed the journey without the great support from Barry,” he said.

“I thought he was gone on several occasions, but he just kept coming back.”

He also thanked his wife Nicole and other “pit crew” member Julie Stone from the Whitsunday Running Club.

“They both went above and beyond to keep me fuelled, dressed, dry, massaged, sunscreened, lubed and anything else you can think of,” he said.

“(I) could not have done it without them and they both know I owe them big time.”

Belgian runner Karel Sabbe took the world title after running for 75 hours.

Belgium also won the team prize awarded for the most collective laps per country, while Australia landed 15th place.

Mr Murphy proudly wore Australian colours for most of the race but finished off proud in his Whitsunday Running Club shirt.