Whitsunday runner clocks up 201km and a few naps

Whitsunday Running Club member Chris Murphy participated in the Clint Eastwood Loser ultra-marathon event in South Brisbane earlier this month. Picture: Joe Fletcher

RUNNING 6.7km once is an achievement, but for Whitsunday runner Chris Murphy, it wasn’t until he had run 6.7km a total of 31 times that he was ready to call it quits.

Mr Murphy from Whitsunday Running Club participated in the Clint Eastwood Loser ultra-marathon event in South Brisbane earlier this month.

The ‘last man standing’ event is based on the USA Barkley Marathon where each competitor must run 6.7km within an hour every hour.

If they complete the 6.7km under an hour, they get to take a quick nap.

The runners complete as many laps as they can and when they drop out, they are awarded a Did Not Finish medal and wooden spoon memento.

Chris Murphy completed 31 laps, or 201 kilometres, in the event. Picture: Tim McQuoid-Mason

Mr Murphy started out at midnight in a field of 108 runners and, in a bid to conserve his energy, ran each lap in an average time of 43 minutes.

After 31 laps, or 201km, he was among the last three standing before handing in his race number.

Ryan Crawford completed 37 laps to win the event and the fourth place getter completed 26 laps.

This was the longest distance that Mr Murphy has raced and was no mean feat for someone who only started running just more than three years ago.

“I knew I was done when I finished the 30th lap but thought I would head out again on the 31st lap,” he said.

“I got in about one kilometre when I blew a toenail, so decided to call it quits”.

Whitsunday Running Club president Tim McQuoid-Mason hoped to see other runners come up the ranks and run alongside Mr Murphy in the future.

“This was a great achievement by Chris who hasn’t been running that long and demonstrates you can achieve almost anything if you put your mind to it,” he said.

“He is a great supporter of the Whitsunday Running Club and regularly joins in on our training sessions.”

The Whitsunday Running Club hold training sessions every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday morning and on Wednesday evenings.

The club has also introduced a 5km run on Saturday morning starting from Cannonvale Beach at 7am for early risers ready to get the blood pumping.

Anyone interested in joining the club can find more information on Facebook or the website.