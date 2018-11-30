Whitsunday Running Club athletes celebrate achievements

WHITSUNDAY Running Club celebrated the achievements of 2018 with the annual awards night last Saturday.

All athletes were congratulated on their hard work over the past year, in particular their regular attendance at training sessions on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The three main trophies went to the Athlete of the Year 2018, Chris Murphy, Female Athlete of the Year 2018, Sylvie Martin and Male Athlete of the Year 2018, Justin Knight-Gray.

Chris Murphy was recognised for his dedication to training in order to prepare himself and successfully complete the UTA100 (100km trail run in the Blue Mountains) in the commendable time of 14 hours 17 minutes and 38 seconds.

This was just outside the qualifying time for a Silver Buckle.

Chris also competed in our own Run The Great Whitsunday Trail over 57.4km and ended fourth overall.

AWARDS NIGHT: Whitsunday Running Club female award recipients Ayla Hadley, Sylvie Martin, Rebecca Hadley and Maryanne Fyvie. TIM MCQUOID-MASON

Sylvie Martin excelled in her age category (60+) in two half marathons taking out third in the Mackay Marina Half Marathon in her best time of 1 hour 56 minutes and 5 seconds and first in the Airlie Beach Half Marathon.

She also finished first in her age category in the Whitehaven Beach 10km and the Run The Great Whitsunday Trail 28.7km.

Justin Knight-Gray specialised in marathons this year and competed in the Hamilton Island Hilly Marathon where he came seventh overall and the Airlie Beach Marathon.

The Airlie Beach Marathon is recognised by Athletics North Queensland as its championship event and Justin won bronze in a time of 3 hours 19 minutes and 16 seconds.

He has also used his time in the Airlie Beach Marathon to qualify for the Hong Kong Marathon that he will run on February 17, 2019.

Other prize winners were: President's Cup 2018, Geoffery Fyvie, Club Person of the Year 2018, Rebecca Hadley and Most Improved Athlete 2018, Bossie Boshoff.

The runner up and third place finishers in the Male Athlete of the Year were Chris Harvey and Rodger Walker.

The Female runner up was tied between Ayla and Rebecca Hadley and the third place getter was Maryanne Fyvie.