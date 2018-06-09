Whitsunday runway turns into restaurant

FINE DINING: The Whitsunday Airport Runway Dinner will be held on Saturday, June 23.

Jessica Lamb

IF YOU like to be wined and dined at sunset in a location that really takes off, look no further. The annual Whitsunday Airport Runway Dinner is back on Saturday, June 23.

Boasting the longest table in far North Queensland, guests are invited to enjoy exquisite meals, live music entertainment, static aircraft under lights and a kids' zone.

VIP tickets include a mouth-watering, six-course meal served under the marquees lining the runway.

For those who prefer to wonder at their leisure, the Apron Eats free entry allows guests to select their dish of choice from hundreds of market-style food stalls.

On show will be 50-60 aircraft, including 18 helicopters and the Russian Soviet trainer, the Yakolev Yak-52.

Airport manager Lee Holloway said the event would be bigger and better than ever.

"We're not charging anyone to come this year, because we've got wonderful support from council, AirBP and another company called Complete Avionics,” she said. "It's a good excuse to eat at a different venue, under lights.

"To eat on a runway is a pretty cool thing.”