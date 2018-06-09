Menu
Login
FINE DINING: The Whitsunday Airport Runway Dinner will be held on Saturday, June 23.
FINE DINING: The Whitsunday Airport Runway Dinner will be held on Saturday, June 23. Jessica Lamb
News

Whitsunday runway turns into restaurant

by Claudia Alp
8th Jun 2018 7:27 PM

IF YOU like to be wined and dined at sunset in a location that really takes off, look no further. The annual Whitsunday Airport Runway Dinner is back on Saturday, June 23.

Boasting the longest table in far North Queensland, guests are invited to enjoy exquisite meals, live music entertainment, static aircraft under lights and a kids' zone.

VIP tickets include a mouth-watering, six-course meal served under the marquees lining the runway.

For those who prefer to wonder at their leisure, the Apron Eats free entry allows guests to select their dish of choice from hundreds of market-style food stalls.

On show will be 50-60 aircraft, including 18 helicopters and the Russian Soviet trainer, the Yakolev Yak-52.

Airport manager Lee Holloway said the event would be bigger and better than ever.

"We're not charging anyone to come this year, because we've got wonderful support from council, AirBP and another company called Complete Avionics,” she said. "It's a good excuse to eat at a different venue, under lights.

"To eat on a runway is a pretty cool thing.”

apron eats runway dinner whitsunday airport runway dinner
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    South American takes in six month trip of Australia

    South American takes in six month trip of Australia

    News SOUTH American traveller Maria was working as a civil engineer in Chile six months ago.

    Sanya Serenity Coast is blitzing the Clipper fleet

    Sanya Serenity Coast is blitzing the Clipper fleet

    News Sanya Serenity Coast is blitzing the Clipper fleet.

    Council to pick up damage bill caused by dirty water

    Council to pick up damage bill caused by dirty water

    News Chocolate milk coloured water blamed on lost biofilm .

    Plenty of jew on chew in the deeper channels

    Plenty of jew on chew in the deeper channels

    News Plenty of jew on chew in the deeper channels.

    Local Partners