Whitsunday Sailing Club launches new dinghies

NEW BOATS: Whitsunday Sailing Club's sailing officer Ross Chisholm reveals the name of a new RS Quest sailing dinghy on Sunday.

NEW BOATS: Whitsunday Sailing Club's sailing officer Ross Chisholm reveals the name of a new RS Quest sailing dinghy on Sunday. Peter Carruthers

THE new RS Quest sailing dinghy is the latest edition to the Whitsunday Sailing Club's off beach fleet.

The boat is an English-designed craft made for Australian conditions and perfectly suited for learn to sail students.

The boat features a rugged polyethylene moulded hull, with retractable centre board and rudder, a high set boom, headsail furler and a single line launch spinnaker.

On the water with the new RS Quest at the Whitsunday Sailing Club. Peter Carruthers

The Whitsunday Sailing Club's sailing officer, Ross Chisholm, officially unveiled the fleet of four boats at the club on Sunday afternoon.

The boats were named after members of the club, one such member was Bill Marrs who said the new boat's manufacturer offered a two-for-one deal to further the promotion of the sail training craft in Australia.

Mr Marrs said the RS Quest was modelled on the Pacer dinghy but is much more durable.

"They have really taken off in Australia, down in Melbourne the Brighton club bought 10 of them to replace their ageing training fleet," he said.

The new RS Quest gets wet a the official launch of the new dinghy. Peter Carruthers

Mr Chisholm said the fleet at the Whitsunday Sailing Club there was a good turnout to the launch on Sunday and the conditions were perfect.

"We got lots of people out on the water and we have been really pleased with the launch," he said.

"They are great boats for what we are looking for at the club.

"These boats will enable the club to do something they haven't been able to do in the past which is to attract the parents, the schools to develop some of these other skills like match racing and teams racing.

Tyler Greenhill and Josh King get ready to sail the new RS Quest on Sunday. Peter Carruthers

"There is a huge opportunity here to grow the sport."

From a training point of the view, a three-person crew is ideal; one on the tiller, one on the mainsail and one on the headsail, Mr Chisholm said.

In the water, a beam of 1.83m makes the RS Quest a very stable boat and quite forgiving for learn to sail students.

The team from the Cannonvale Telstra shop helped finance the supply of the new boats after making a $4000 donation earlier this year.

On the water with the new RS Quest at the Whitsunday Sailing Club. Peter Carruthers

There were families lining up on the shore of the Whitsunday Sailing Club duckpond on Sunday as the four boats in a relay style sail took passengers for a leisurely cruise around Pioneer Bay.