Will Kelly is among those performing at the Whitsunday Sailing Club's new year event
Whitsunday Sailing Club making a difference for new year

10th Dec 2019 5:27 PM
WHITSUNDAY Sailing Club will help residents tick off their new year's resolutions of helping those in need just seconds into 2020 with their drought relief concert.

All funds raised from the concert will go to Rotary and Rural Aid to assist communities who have felt the force of drought and bushfires throughout the country.

Whitsunday Sailing Club venue manager Stacy Harvey said the event was designed to offer an enjoyable evening while supporting charity. 

"We wanted to put something together where everyone can get involved and enjoy New Year and help out a couple of great causes," she said.

"It's a great place for people to come and enjoy the waterfront and we have a great big lawn area where kids can run around."

Entertainment will run from 5pm until the early hours of the morning with sets from Noah Robertson, Will Kelly, DJ Sledge, The Cadillacs, DJX and Jingo and the Moonlighter.

Fire twirlers, a jumping castle and food stalls will round out the event.

Entry allows access to both upstairs and downstairs areas and guests can bring along their own chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy the evening.

Ms Harvey believes that the concert will be a great way to bring the community together and ring in the new year.

"Everyone will agree it's been a pretty tough year for people in town, so we're looking forward to an amazing 2020," she said.

"It will be a really nice way for people to donate and finish off the year doing something good."

Tickets can be purchased online at www.whitsundaytickets.com.au or at the door for $10. The event is free for children.

