Whitsunday sailors compete on world stage

The start of the 2018 Optimist National Championships in Brisbane. Matais Capizanno

THREE young Whitsunday Opti sailors joined a fleet of 260 boats in Brisbane last week for the annual 2018 Optimist National Championships.

Representing the Whitsunday Sailing Club sailing in the open fleet was 11-year-old Ethan McClintock and his 12-year-old sailing buddy David Daley.

Nine-year-old Evie Daley also took to the water last week as a member of the green fleet at the international competition.

Optimist National Championships group photo at the Royal Brisbane Yacht Squadron. Matais Capizanno

All three young sailors are based in Bowen but every Sunday make the trip to Airlie Beach to sail in the Whitsunday sailing club's off-beach racing series.

Father of Ethan, Adam McClintock, said Australian Opti age champion Hamish Swain who is also the Queensland Laser champion provided the novice sailors with expert tuition leading into the national championships.

The sailors also benefited from the skills of Hungarian 12-time flying Dutchman world champion Szabolcs Majthenyi in the lead-in to the national championships hosted by the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron.

Ethan making final race preperations. Contributed

After two days of sailing both boys made it into the silver fleet, which placed them towards the pointy end of the fleet, McClintock said.

After the points had been tallied towards the end of the regatta, both boys were also chosen to compete in the Queensland team racing squad when the championships heads the Hobart next year.

"They have been chosen for their ability,” McClintock said.

Evie Daley (left) at the opening ceromony of the 2018 Optimist National Championships in Brisbane at the weekend. Contributed

"I am very proud of the boys. They handled the competition very well. They were sailing 5kms off shore and were up against some world-class sailors,” he said.

"With their ability they certainly out-sailed the larger competitors, their light weight being an advantage.”

Eleven-year-old Ethan McClintock sailing in the open division. Contributed

With nother three years of sailing in the Opti class, McClintock said the pair had a huge future in the sport.

"They are the next generation of sailors. This is their first nationals and they still have three years of competition at this level,” he said.