Why 25 American teachers have landed in Bowen

FIELD TRIP: The Bookbag Tour group has landed in Bowen to spend a week at Queens Beach State School. Jordan Gilliland

A GROUP of teachers from the US has landed in Bowen to take part in a week-long educational program at Queens Beach State School.

The Bookbag Tour group program is a US-based initiative that gives educators the opportunity to spend time in an international classroom, assisting, observing, and teaching with an international teacher.

This is the tour's second time in Bowen, having previously spent three weeks in the region last year on the organisation's first Australian trip.

The 25 teachers and educators will spend their time absorbing everything Bowen has to offer, and most participants have opted to stay with host families during the week-long experience.

Bookbag Tour founder Ken George said the program had expanded rapidly in the two years since he had started it, but Bowen was still one of the most unique places on offer.

"Originally last year we were set up to go to a school in Sydney, but that fell through so we were left without a school," Mr George said.

"Someone I knew said she had a contact for a school in Bowen and we got a hold of them and they said they would love to have us on board.

"There was no hesitation in bringing the cohort back for a second visit to the Bowen region. It's not only beautiful, but the community have welcomed us in instantly."

Tour group members come from all over the US, and come with a broad range of experience levels - some are still completing their degrees, while others hold doctorates and principal positions.

Michigan teacher Brooke Brennan, who completed the tour last year and has now become a tour leader, said the experience was educational in more ways than one.

"The tour lets you learn from so many different people," Ms Brennan said.

"Not only do we learn from our American travel companions, but we also learn so much from the Australian educators as well.

"I took so much back to my teaching in Michigan after being here last year. I learnt to be more relaxed and just go with the flow a little more."

Asked what differences she noticed between the US and Australian systems, Ms Brennan said they were more similar than people might think.

"The curriculum feels very similar from an educational viewpoint, but definitely I think Australian schools feel more flexible," she said.

Tammie Scharf, the digital technologies teacher at Queens Beach State School and Australian co-ordinator for Bookbag Tours, said she had learnt new learning methods thanks to the program.

"I went over to the US last year as part of the program and I saw so much that I brought back home with me," Mrs Scharf said.

"One of the schools I spent time in produce their own morning news and it's broadcast to the whole school, it's amazing and I think it would do so well in Australian schools.

"The Bookbag program really connects with the students too, they've been so ecstatic since they heard the US teachers were coming and couldn't wait to have the teachers back for another year."