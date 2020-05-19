Menu
Levi Holmes, Kobi Cawthorne, Jorja Fitzpatrick and Abbie Hausler showing off the new Cannonvale State School uniforms.
Whitsunday school unveils brand new modern uniform

Jordan Gilliland
19th May 2020 4:00 PM
A WHITSUNDAY school will sport a fresh look when they return to class, with a new sports uniform recently revealed.

Cannonvale State School will be one of the freshest looking schools around when every grade returns on May 25, with a new modern sports uniform ready to launch.

Cannonvale State School P & C president Sabrina Mitchell said the organisation was very excited to bring something new to students during a confusing and trying time.

The P & C had originally planned to unveil the new uniform at a school assembly, but with no current set date for a return to large internal school gatherings due to coronavirus restrictions, they had opted to do it earlier.

“We’re so excited to reveal this, the P & C has been working on this for over 18 months now,” Ms Mitchell said.

“It’s a whole new look, it’s fresh and it’s vibrant and it gives the kids something to look forward to.”

Ms Mitchell said the project had not only been positive for students, but also for the P & C members who have been unable to hold many events that would normally be run.

“I think it’s a little harder to explain to the younger students why they can’t go to school, so it’s nice they have something to look forward to,” she said.

“But for us members of the P & C it’s also been amazing to give us something to work on.

“It’s a little bit of a scary time to be a not-for-profit organisation. We’ve had to cancel a lot of things which we would normally be involved in .

“Everyone’s a little anxious so this is something great to celebrate.”

Ms Mitchell said the shirt sales would also directly support a Whitsunday business, with the shirts available through Cannonvale’s Shirtfront Solutions.

The shirts will be introduced over a two-year period to allow students and parents to phase to the new design.

