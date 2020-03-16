Whitsunday schools speak on coronavirus

THE gates may still be open, but Whitsunday schools have provided an air of reassurance they are closely monitoring the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that a national plan will not go ahead at this stage to close all schools due to the COVID-19 coronavirus threat. will not go ahead at this stage.

The banning of non-essential static gatherings of more than 500 people was reiterated in the announcement.

Today, a statement from St Catherine’s Catholic College indicated it was closely following the advice from health and education authorities on managing any impact on the school environment, students and staff.

The primary campus held its last assembly for the indefinite future today, with plans in place for at-home learning if required.

Townsville Catholic Education executive director Jacqui Francis said individual schools would manage their own circumstances based on directives and would continually “assess the risks associated with this evolving situation”.

Proserpine State High School principal Don McDermid said the school was also following the directives provided by the Department of Education Mackay Regional Office and the school was monitoring the situation very closely.

After the Prime Minister’s announcement yesterday, Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace said in accordance with advice from the chief medical officer, Queensland state schools would remain open.

“If there is a need to close individual schools these decisions will be made quickly, based on further advice from health experts and parents will be quickly informed,” she said.

“Plans for continuity of learning and teaching are essential and principals will continue preparation in this regard.”

Ms Grace said the current advice indicated there was no need for mass school closures, however, activities such as fetes, fairs and concerts involving more than 500 people would be postponed.

In schools with more than 500 students, principals have also been asked to cease full school assemblies, arrange staggered lunch breaks and reschedule other large in-school student gatherings and events.

Ms Grace said schools should also pay extra attention to health and hygiene measures including increasing the frequency of the cleaning of toilet facilities and providing additional soap and sanitiser.