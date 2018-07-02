Whitsunday sculpture project calling on artists

REEF ART: An example in the Maldives of what we could have installed on fringing island reefs in the Whitsundays.

REEF ART: An example in the Maldives of what we could have installed on fringing island reefs in the Whitsundays.

ARE you an artist with a desire to have your work installed underwater on the fringing reefs of the Whitsunday Islands?

If so, then Tourism Whitsundays and Reef Ecologic want to hear from you.

The call went out last week for artists to play a part of the Whitsunday Reef Recovery and Public Art project.

A total of $450,000 from Australian and Queensland Government grant funding is available for marine public sculptures and artworks linked to tourism, reef restoration and marine education.

The selection of art and locations will be made by a panel in August 2018.

A permit application will be submitted in September for consideration by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.

Up to six artworks are proposed to be installed in the Whitsunday-Bowen region between Dec 2018 and Dec 2019.

The group is also proposing a temporary art installation at Langford Reef between August-November 2018 to research social and environmental values of art in the marine park.

Download an online application form by visiting the website or contact Adam Smith from the Whitsunday Regional Council on 0418 726 584 to discuss the project.