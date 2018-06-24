Whitsunday Sea Eagles give Mackay City Hawks a thrashing

LET IT FLY: Jared Campbell in action for the Whitsunday Sea Eagles on Saturday.

LET IT FLY: Jared Campbell in action for the Whitsunday Sea Eagles on Saturday. Claudia Alp

HELL hath no fury like the Whitsunday Sea Eagles on a home ground rampage.

The Mackay City Hawks were on the receiving end of a furious goal kicking onslaught from the 2017 premiership winners who took out a convincing 107 point win at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

The Sea Eagles controlled the field from the first quarter as they sent four goals through the posts unanswered.

The Hawks fought hard to break into their forward-50 but the Sea Eagles dominated the contested ball through the midfield smothering the visiting side.

Perhaps the only downside to the performance was inaccuracy in front of goal which senior coach Luke Sommerville said the team will need to improve heading into Round 12 next weekend.

"The score doesn't really reflect well when you look at the scoreboard," he said.

"But the boys made really good use of the ball and applied good pressure through the game."

The final score was Whitsunday Sea Eagles 17.19-121 to Mackay City Hawks 2.2-14.

Regan Williams scored a career-high seven goals landing him best on ground honours alongside Jake Hare, Jared Campbell, Cooper Barber and Daniel Pullan.

This week the Sea Eagles played with black armbands in memory of David Steven, a loyal member of the club who lost his battle with cancer last week.

A Sea Eagles' legend, David played and won Best on Ground honours and club Best and Fairest at the 1993 Reserves' grand final against Mackay.

The Whitsunday Sea Eagles womens' side suffered a disappointing loss to the Mackay City Hawks womens' team going down 1.2-8 to 13.8-86.

The girls pushed hard throughout the game but struggled to match the Hawks consistency around the ball leaving them to head into the final quarter with a 70-point deficit.

The Under-17s showed why they're on top of the ladder thrashing the Hawks by 111 points bringing the final score to 20.17-137 to 4.2-26.

The Under-14s bounced back from last week's loss to topple the Hawks 8.12-60 to 3.7-25.

Aiden Allan-Fancke, Deakoda Costello and and Oscar Doland kicked two goals each for the winning side.

The Under-12s stole a narrow win from the Hawks with five points the difference finishing 2.13-25 to 3.2-20.

The Seniors', Reserves', Womens' and Under-17s sides will play away games against the Magpies in Mackay next Saturday. The Under-14s and Under-12s will have a BYE round.