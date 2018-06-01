Whitsunday Sea Eagles make history with indigenous jerseys

SEA EAGLES: Leo and Arthur Gabey's design on the front of the Sea Eagles jersey.

THE Whitsunday Sea Eagles will play their first AFL indigenous round in exclusive jerseys when they take on the Mackay City Hawks this Saturday, June 2.

Leo and Arthur Gabey, Elders of the local Whitsunday Ngaro People, designed the jersey alongside local business, Shirtfront Solutions.

The green symbols represent the 74 islands of the Whitsunday group and the wavy lines depict the mass of water around them.

The stingrays are the Ngaro's totem or spiritual emblem, the black and yellow lines portray walking paths and both indigenous flags are set on the shoulders.

Other symbols located on the back of the jersey are of meeting places, walkabouts and indigenous paintings.

Shirtfront Solutions helped design the AFL Jersey with Leo and Arthur Gabey

The Whitsunday Sea Eagles club president, Cabe Ayton, said this was the first indigenous round he remembered being involved in and that it showed the progressiveness of the club.

"It's about recognising the history and culture of those people who owned the land years ago,” he said. "We're trying to move the club forward and get out in the community a bit more.

"It's a really big game for some of the guys that we are playing against in Mackay and they invited us down this year so we wanted to get a jumper made to make us look really smart when we're out there.”

Kylie Allen from Shirtfront Solutions said they were extremely proud to be approached by the Sea Eagles to work alongside the local Ngaro People in designing the one-off jersey.

"This is the first Indigenous jersey for the club,” Ms Allen said. "The finished product is very bright and reflects the awesome Whitsunday's natural wonders.”

The Sea Eagles will present indigenous jerseys to Leo and Arthur Gabey on Thursday as a thank you for their assistance with the artwork and design of the jersey.

Mr Ayton said the junior teams, as well as the senior grade, would be running out in indigenous jerseys on Saturday.

"We're decking out our whole club,” Mr Ayton said. "So they're going to go to Mackay and look really smart and the opposition will probably be looking at them going 'where are our jumpers'?"

"It's a really important thing recognising the history of this country and this region. As long as I'm around we'll be pushing really hard to make this an annual event on the calendar for sure.”