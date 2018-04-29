Whitsunday Sea Eagles soar over Mackay Magpies

MAGIC MIDFIELDER: Jake Hare saw alot of the ball in the magpies landslide victory over the Mackay Magpies on Saturday.

THE Whitsunday Sea Eagles (WSE) rattled the feathers of the Mackay Magpies in both reserve and A-grade games, on Saturday at Whitsunday Sports Park.

WSE A-grade defeated the Mackay Magpies 14.21-105 to 3.5-23.

After a scrappy start the WSE didn't leave the maggies much room to peck away at the lead after the first break, to lead the scores at half and three-quarter-time.

Coach Luke Sommerville said he was stoked with the final 82 point flogging they served up to the Mackay Magpies and the lads performance in the A-grade.

"The boys hit targets in the second half and finished the game off well,” he said.

Accuracy appeared to be one skill the Eagles can work on going forward, to translate the high number of behinds on the board into goals.

Ryan Lee, Daniel Hug and Ben Keam were named best on for the day.

Club president Cabe Ayton said both teams had gutsy victories over their Mackay rivals.

"It's been a solid strong season for the club, and that's resonating in the crowds the teams are drawing to the park with a few wins under their belts,” he said.

After the WSE ressies plucked the confidence right out of the Magpie reserves with a final score of 16.10-106 to 2.9-21.

Darren Llyod, Andrew Hodgen and Lenny Morris were named best on for the day by Mr Ayton.

Jake Sanderson was stretchered away during the game with a serious shoulder injury for treatment at Proserpine Hospital.

The WSE have a week off before they front the Saints at home on Saturday May 12.