Whitsunday Sea Eagles U17 dominate match against Saints

Whitsunday Sea Eagles’ Oscar Doland strides away from the North Mackay Saints in a junior Aussie Rule’s match. Photo: Kylie Allen

Three Whitsunday Sea Eagles junior teams kicked off their 2021 campaigns with a clash against the North Mackay Saints.

It was wet and cool when the Sea Eagles arrived in Mackay, however regardless of the weather all teams were excited over the return of the regular season.

The U17s were the standout performers for the day, winning their battle against the Saints 59-12.

Midfielders Rhys Ward, Aiden Allen-Fancke, Kain Zacher and Oscar Doland dominated the game, winning the ball out of the middle at will and thriving in the wet conditions.

The new-look playing group worked hard for the entire match to outperform the opposition.

Mitchell Woodley and Jordan Daniels were excellent up forward kicking three goals each, while Seth Robinson and Bailey Wishart showed their skills in winning some hard-ball gets.

Overall, the U17s group worked well as a team with everyone contributing to the convincing victory over the Saints.



Rhys Ward tackles the ball from the Saints. Photo: Kylie Allen

The U14s had a mixed day out with some players fronting up to their first ever game of competitive Aussie Rules.

Winning the toss and kicking with the breeze they saw a steady start with Seanna Elies and Brodan Cornwall both kicking great goals.

Foxx LaMonica, Grady Turner, Kai Grimmond, Zavier Goswell and Flynn Armitage also played well.

Sea Eagles battled their hardest throughout the game however the Saints were too good on home soil winning 40-12.



U17 Sea Eagles fight for a slippery footy. Photo: Kylie Allen

The youngest in the Sea Eagles family showed great promise with their grit and determination shining through in the slippery conditions.

The U12 Sea Eagles had all the ball in the first quarter but could not hold their momentum to stop the Saints running out winners for a 39-6 victory.

The Saints adapted to the trying conditions using their possessions to better advantage in a hard-fought match.

Rufus King, Max Baker, Reef Weller, Oliver Seamer and Elijah Nahas all played well with Elijah kicking the only goal for the game.