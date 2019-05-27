Whitsunday setting hot pace in the AFL Mackay Under-17s

Deakoda Costello booted two goals for the Whitsunday Sea Eagles under-14 team last Saturday.

AUSTRALIAN RULES: Whitsunday Sea Eagles continue to set an electric pace in the AFL Mackay Under-17 competition.

The Sea Eagles defended their unbeaten status at Harrup Park last Saturday with a resounding 75-point win against Mackay City Hawks.

Eight goals from rising star Oscar Doland was one of the major talking points from the 16.15 (111) to 4.2 (26) success.

The Hawks belied their bottom place ranking with a gutsy performance for three quarters.

Try as they might, Whitsunday could not shake the persistent Hawks, who trailed by just five points at quarter-time and 17 at the main break.

The Sea Eagles stretched the advantage to 34 points by the final change and booted eight unanswered goals in the final term.

Max Steel, who later impressed at senior level for Whitsunday, was a popular choice as best-on-ground, while Jayden Clark, Doland, Cooper Goodwin and Cayden Yuskan also featured in the best.

Casey Norder proved an excellent attacking foil for Doland, snagging four majors, with Clark the other multiple goalkicker with two. Whitsunday has won all five matches it has played this campaign and boasts a percentage of 340.18, keeping it ahead of North Mackay.

In the under-14 clash, a nine-goal haul from Tate Jackson helped propel Whitsunday to a 19.10 (124) to 0.0 (0) win against Mackay City.

The Sea Eagles sealed some welcome percentage with the win in a game where Adam Raymant booted four goals and Deakoda Costello (two) also hit the scoreboard.

Jackson was named best-on-ground from Ryan Mansfield, Xavier DeBrincat and Jacob Dewis.

The Sea Eagles under-12 team lost to Mackay City Hawks 14.11 (95) to 1.1 (7).

Lucas Allen-Fancke provided the highlight of the day with his first quarter goal and battled hard in a losing cause to be named his side's best player.

Cody Love and Foxx Lamonica also impressed for Whitsunday.

The Sea Eagles remain anchored to the bottom of the ladder without a win so far this season.

All three junior sides will now make the trip to Etwell Park on Saturday for games against Bakers Creek.

The under-12 contest opens the day at 7.30am, while the under-14 game is timed to start at 8.30am.

The under-17 match, which promises to be a cracking clash, has an opening bounce time of 10.10am.