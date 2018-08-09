Menu
Login
STARS: Magenta Tulk, Sienna Morris, Bella Cain-Karger, Molly McKinnon, Jasmine Fyvie and Eve Penaluna.
STARS: Magenta Tulk, Sienna Morris, Bella Cain-Karger, Molly McKinnon, Jasmine Fyvie and Eve Penaluna. CONTRIBUTED
News

Whitsunday Skylites do coach proud at carnival

Claudia Alp
by
9th Aug 2018 3:55 PM

NETBALL: The Whitsunday Netball Association's Under-12 team, Skylites, were runners-up in a nail-biting finish at the Charters Towers Junior Netball Carnival last weekend.

The team of six, who were down a player due to illness, competed in two matches on Saturday followed by a further six matches on Sunday.

The Skylites were undefeated in all but the final match of the day where they went head-to-head with Neptunes Dragonfish from Townsville, missing out by one point.

Coach Jayde Krystle said one more minute of play would have resulted in a tie.

"Honestly, they did as much as they could,” she said.

"They were working together and talking to each other. They really bonded well together, I feel, the way they pushed each other and gave each other the confidence.

"We persevered, we fought strong over the weekend and we won every game by quite a fair bit then we ended up going down by one point at the end.”

Whitsunday Netball Association's junior teams will compete in Bowen this weekend.

charters towers skylites under-12 whitsunday netball association whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Towering opposition stops Telstra bid

    Towering opposition stops Telstra bid

    News AFTER months of petitioning by local community members, Whitsunday Regional Council unanimously resolved to oppose the location of the proposed Telstra tower.

    • 9th Aug 2018 4:09 PM
    Whitsunday weightlifters secure top honours at Nationals

    Whitsunday weightlifters secure top honours at Nationals

    News Whitsunday weightlifters secure top honours in National Masters

    • 9th Aug 2018 3:57 PM
    Culinary surprise awaits guests at Daydream Island

    Culinary surprise awaits guests at Daydream Island

    News Culinary surprise awaits Daydream Island guests

    • 9th Aug 2018 3:52 PM
    Missed date ends in jail

    Missed date ends in jail

    News Clarke was convicted and not further punished for the fuel

    • 9th Aug 2018 3:52 PM

    Local Partners