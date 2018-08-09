Whitsunday Skylites do coach proud at carnival

NETBALL: The Whitsunday Netball Association's Under-12 team, Skylites, were runners-up in a nail-biting finish at the Charters Towers Junior Netball Carnival last weekend.

The team of six, who were down a player due to illness, competed in two matches on Saturday followed by a further six matches on Sunday.

The Skylites were undefeated in all but the final match of the day where they went head-to-head with Neptunes Dragonfish from Townsville, missing out by one point.

Coach Jayde Krystle said one more minute of play would have resulted in a tie.

"Honestly, they did as much as they could,” she said.

"They were working together and talking to each other. They really bonded well together, I feel, the way they pushed each other and gave each other the confidence.

"We persevered, we fought strong over the weekend and we won every game by quite a fair bit then we ended up going down by one point at the end.”

Whitsunday Netball Association's junior teams will compete in Bowen this weekend.