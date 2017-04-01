Whitsunday Sportspark on the mend

Whitsunday Sportspark President, Justin Butler said as a result of the monster storm, a fair but of damage to infrastructure had been caused.

IT WAS all hands on deck at the Whitsunday Sportspark this morning as a group of dedicated sportsmen and volunteers came together to clean up the mess that Cyclone Debbie made.

Whitsunday Sportspark President, Justin Butler said as a result of the monster storm, a fair but of damage to infrastructure had been caused.

"All the lights are either broken or not aligned right," he said.

"Our clubhouse roof is compromised, the back of the netball clubhouse is gone completely, there's a few smashed windows in the AFL Clubhouse and things like posts and coach boxes have all been damaged."

CLICK HERE AND FOLLOW TOPIC TO RECEIVE THE LATEST ON CYCLONE DEBBIE'S AFTERMATH

Mr Butler said he was trying to get the field ready so teams could start playing sports as soon as possible.

"With a bit of luck, we might be training next week (but) because of the light situation, we won't be able to play any sport at night for at least two weeks but hopefully the fields themselves will be open next week," he said.

With the amount of damage quite significant, Mr Butler estimated the total damage to be worth at least $700-900,000.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Steve Tween is on the Sportspark board and said he knew how important sports was to the community.

"It'll help get the community back on its feet with sports and socialising," he said.

The Sportspark was also being cleaned up to cater for services which would use their facilities to set up camp.

"The army will be using it to set up camp and use it as a base for several weeks," Mr Butler said.

"We're going to open the club houses so they can socialise up there while they're not working."

Mr Tween said he wanted to commend the Whitsunday Regional Council for their recovery efforts since the devastating cyclone.

"Let's focus on the positive things, not the bad things."