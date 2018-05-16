Menu
The Whitsunday Sportspark bottom oval's clubhouse is on the move.
The Whitsunday Sportspark bottom oval's clubhouse is on the move.
Whitsunday Sportspark project makes milestone

THE completion of a clubhouse move at Whitsunday Sportspark on Monday marked the first major milestone in the almost $3.8million development.

Movers completed the relocation of the clubhouse to the top AFL oval, which coincided with the installation of new goal posts on the top oval last week.

Whitsunday Sportspark board chairman Justin Butler said the 50mm of rain dropped by developing tropical cyclone Iris in April hampered progress, but construction was now progressing at a steady rate.

"It has been a huge job driving it up, passing all the uneven ground up past the AFL oval,” he said.

"Now in place at the AFL oval, it will be a permanent structure and give us the ability to run sport from.”

There will be a demountable clubhouse near the skatepark for codes using the bottom field.

The AFL clubhouse is then expected to come down in three months.

The end of stage one involves realigning the rugby fields and redoing the lighting and irrigation, which won't happen until after the football season.

Mr Butler said there would be some minor disruptions and clubs might have to operate from marquees until buildings were hooked up to power and sewerage.

