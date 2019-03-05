Whitsunday Sportspark to become the region's sport hub

WHITSUNDAY Sportspark is set to become the sports hub for the region after $1.2 million in redevelopment funding was announced today.

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen joined Whitsunday Sportspark president Justin Butler to announce funding had been allocated for Stage Three redevelopment, which will add a second storey to the clubhouse.

The second level will feature a sports bistro and bar, gaming area and a children's club as well as grandstands and terraces providing a view of the grounds.

Mr Butler said the overhaul would be historic for the club.

"This funding should give us the ability to finish the club and open the first true, grand field community club in Queensland in almost 30 years,” he said.

Mr Butler said club facilities are "well below standard” and "the bare minimum” of what is required to produce and maintain high-quality sports.

"When we have a rugby or a soccer game on the bottom field as well as AFL on the top, it's hopeless. There's not enough rooms for teams to get changed and the toilet and canteen facilities are very run down,” he said.

"We want to see Airlie Beach become a hub for sport, selection carnivals, pre-season carnivals and end of season carnivals and use it to help the tourism industry in town as well.”

Mr Christensen said the club will likely become a focal point for the community.

"What is going to be delivered here is not only state-of-the-art new sporting facilities for young people and adult sports men and women throughout the Whitsundays, but also a brand new community club and that's something that's currently missing from the Whitsundays,” he said.

Whitsunday Sportspark obtained the allocated funding through the Liberal National Party's Building Better Regions Fund.

However, Mr Christensen said it will be a "race against the clock” to contract the works before going into "caretaker mode” ahead of the federal election.

The sitting MP said he would write to Labor Candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan to obtain a written commitment that Labor would continue to fund the club's redevelopment, should she win office.

"Any uncertainty around this funding will be taken away by simply a commitment from the Labor candidate, that if there is a change in government, they will honour this funding that's been allocated,” he said.

"It's got to come in writing because, quite frankly, verbal promises aren't worth anything. I'm hopeful they will cover that, but that's up to them.”

Mr Butler said Stage One, focused on fields, lighting and irrigations, is set to be completed in the next two months.

Stage Two gets under way in March with the main building, currently home to the Whitsunday Sea Eagles, set to be knocked down.

Mr Butler said he expects to see the Stage Three completed by summer.

"We're completely shovel-ready we've been working on this project for many years and we're ready to start,” he said.