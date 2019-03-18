Whitsunday students take a stand against violence

ZERO TOLERANCE: Students from Whitsunday Christian College said no to bullying and violence on the National Day Against Bullying and Violence on March 15.

WHITSUNDAY students took a stand against violence and bullying in a national day of action on March 15.

Local schools joined forces with more than 5000 schools and more than 2.4 million students nationwide to celebrate this year's theme: Bullying. No Way!

A variety of activities were carried out in the Whitsunday region to observe the ninth annual National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

Whitsunday Christian College acting foundation coordinator Lisa Sherrington said each class at the school engaged in anti-bullying activities.

"There is zero tolerance for bullying at Whitsunday Christian College which is where we stand with our school all the time," she said.

"We just use this as an opportunity to remind people and to give kids a voice so that they can identify when bullying is occurring and so they know how to respond and what to do."

Proserpine State School (PSS) behaviour support teacher Ann Gardel said students at PSS were given the opportunity to take a pledge to stand together against bullying.

"Teachers explicitly teach the children this week about their words and actions and the difference between a friendship glitch and a 'mean on purpose' behaviour," Ms Gardel said.

"I think our focus at this school is that we explicitly teach literacy and explicitly teach numeracy, so we also explicitly teach behaviours.

"Children will not know what is expected of them unless we teach those expectations."

The day coincided with the school's crazy hair day, so although there was a serious message, there would also be an element of fun, Ms Gardel said.

St Catherine's Catholic College assistant principal religious education - primary Dianne Stevens said a No Way Bullying Caregroup session was among activities held to observe the day.

The students watched a video clip called "Bullying is never OK" then discussed what bullying was, what they should do if they saw bullying happening and what is not considered bullying, she said.

Ms Stevens said the students then used a hand template with the Bullying. No Way! logo on it to write or draw two things they could do to show they are good friends to others.

Cannonvale State School administration officer Kelly Petterson said students at the primary school sent a message of hope through their anti-bullying activities.

"Every student wrote their own message of hope and from there, every single message (about 815), was linked together to build a chain of hope to be displayed in the hall," she said.

"What we're basically putting out to the kids is that bullying has no place in Cannonvale State School, not just this day, but every day."

