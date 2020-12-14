Whitsunday swimmers bag medals at state champs

Cannonvale Cannons swimmer Mikhaila Flint was farewelled at the final club night for the year on Wednesday. She's set to start training with her new club St Peters Western in Brisbane. Photo: Contributed

Cannonvale Cannons swimmer Mikhaila Flint was farewelled at the final club night for the year on Wednesday. She's set to start training with her new club St Peters Western in Brisbane. Photo: Contributed

The Cannons hosted their last club night for 2020 on Wednesday night.

Sadly, the club farewelled Mikhaila Flint as she will start training with her new club, St Peters Western in Brisbane.

Caz Hanks and Nicole Goswell also presented the swimmers competing at the Queensland LC Championships with their state shirts.

The club wished Austin Edwards-Bland, Blake Hanks, Tegan Hanks, Jacob Dewis, Kate McDonald, Jy Parkinson, Gus Hedges, Mikhaila Flint, Jacob Bell, Tiana Bell and Remy Hedges all the best in Brisbane.

On the first day of the Queensland Championships Kate McDonald and Mikhaila Flint were presented with a silver medal for their efforts as part of the NQ relay team.

Surprisingly, the Cannons were able to enter club teams in the relays, even though the Cannons didn’t get in the top 10, and the swimmers enjoyed the experience.

On the second day of competition Mikhaila Flint earnt a bronze medal in the 200m backstroke with a 2 second PB.

The competition goes for another 5 days, so good luck Cannons!

Club Night results

Congratulations to Nelson Malady, Tiana Bell and Lochlan Jamieson for recent upgrades.

Caz Hanks also commended Jy Parkinson for setting three more club records.

Chocolate Awards were presented to Nate Armitage for the smallest PB (closest to his best time).

Lukas Trevaskis swam very well at his first club night. Well done, Lukas!

The Cannons also thanked Mai Algie for cooking up amazing curries and Sharon McNally and Matthew Flint for the barbecue last week.

The final club night for the season finished with some fun Christmas relays.

A big thank you to all the wonderful families for their support throughout 2020!

The Cannonvale Cannons are now preparing for their annual carnival, which will be run on the weekend before Australia Day.