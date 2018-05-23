Whitsunday teen has two iTunes albums at 13

MINI MAESTRO: Jubilee Pocket resident and Whitsunday Christian College Year 8 student William Preat already has two albums of his LoFi music on iTunes.

WILLIAM Preat has two albums on iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify at age 13 - and he created them both since Christmas.

Any time after school you will find the Whitsunday Christian College Year 8 student blasting music through his Jubilee Pocket home, creating his instrumental tracks on FL Studio 12 on his computer.

The mini maestro might compose on the computer but he also plays guitar, base, violin and piano.

William said he got into music when he started playing guitar in Year 1 but quickly found RnB and electronic styles more to his liking.

His first album, Understandable, has 11 songs as does his second, You're Not Alone, and William described them as "something you can dance to but also something you can relax to.”

"I named them based on how I felt at the time and I wanted them to be unique,” he said.

"I put a lot of base in most of my songs, I think it's because I play it.

"I would describe my music as LoFi or electronic RnB.”

William said his inspiration normally hits when he plays around with his equipment.

"I wanted to create something I would listen to,” he said.

"I look up to artists like XXXTentacion and K.Flay.

"I've always been drawn to something a little slower.

"I blast my music through the house and I show my friends at school and they seem to like my stuff.”

William's mum Gabrielle Preat, who is also a pianist, said she was incredibly proud of her son.

"It's not easy - I'm a musician as well but if I sat down I couldn't do what he does,” she said.

For the future, William said he would love to make a career of his music and study it at university.

To listen, search William Preat on Soundcloud.