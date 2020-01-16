Prossie High student modelling at New York Fashion Week

A WHITSUNDAY teenager is taking the world's modelling scene by storm.

Isabelle Kratz, 13, will be strutting her stuff at New York Fashion Week, in February, after being asked by four designers to walk the catwalk at the prestigious event wearing their creations.

Isabelle - or Belle, as she is known - jetted off this week to Los Angeles with mum Jasmine Kratz, who owns Inspired Impact website design, to attend the Industry Network event, from January 17 to 21, prior to Fashion Week.

The Proserpine State High School student also loves dancing, including contemporary dance and jazz, and will be attending the Industry Network event to audition and perform as a dancer, as well as a model.

"The event is for all the top US talent agents and Isabelle, who is represented by Ozlink Talent, is attending with the Australian team, including group showcase performance auditions for catwalk and dance," Mrs Kratz said.

"She will be dancing and acting, as well as modelling runway fashion and resort wear at the event."

Belle has worked extremely hard to get to this point and already has a string of accolades and awards to her name, including being named the 2019 Rising Star at Brooke Lee Modelling Agency.

She was also named Petite Winner, and Teen Winner in the 13-15 age group, in Miss Fashion Week Australia, in Melbourne, last September.

This led to her being offered a place to attend Miss Fashion Week International, in Dallas, USA, in November last year, where she was named Miss Fashion Week Teen International Runner-up 2020, and also won the Best Dress and Rising Star awards.

New York Fashion Week, from February 6 to 9, will see her walk the catwalk in designs by Marie Belle Couture, House of Baretti, Eye Candy Fashions and HiTech Moda.

When Belle returns from her 'trip of a lifetime' she will be going into Year 8, and loves English and maths, as well as dance subjects, at school.

"Even with all her travel in 2019, she won an Academic Award for Year 7 - she got A's in all her core subjects," Mrs Kratz said.

Belle's immediate career goal is to be signed by a top Australian model agency to do paid commercial modelling and TV commercial acting.

"My long-term goal is to walk the catwalks all over the world and gain sponsorship from a major brand label that aligns with my message of body positivity, health and fun," she said.

"I also want to perform on Broadway, once I finish school, and build my personal brand, Isabelle Lily, as an entrepreneur. I want to travel the world running workshops and retreats, teaching girls how they can follow in my footsteps and create a life they love."