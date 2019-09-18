Whitsunday teens spike their way to state team

STATE SUCCESS: Proserpine State Highschool's Sasha Templeton (U15) and Kasey Hogan (U17) have been selected in the U15 and U17 State Volleyball team.

EVERY athlete trains to win, but behind the fierce competitor, Kasey Hogan champions the values of working in a team.

The 17-year-old is a weapon on the volleyball court and loves smashing the ball over the net to gain a point for her team.

The young gun has been selected in the U17 state volleyball team, and no one can doubt her dedication or love for the sport as she spends up to five hours a day training.

"It's my first time in the team, I didn't think I was going to make it, so it's amazing that I did,” she said.

Her parents were also excited and immensely proud for the teen, and Kasey said having fun at the same time as knowing you've achieved something special was a bonus.

Kasey has been playing volleyball for the last three years, after deciding to 'give it ago' after she had nothing else to do at lunch time.

She stareted started playing competitively a year ago, and now she lives and breathes the sport, she trains every morning before school, at lunchtime as well as after school.

Also representing the state in the U15 team is Sasha Templeton, and the pair will be travelling to Canberra at the end of the month to compete in the Australian Junior Volleyball Championships.

They'll be playing under the hawk eyes off national selectors, and if they impress, there's every chance they could be selected for the national team.

Kasey loves 'hitting the ball really hard' and plays in the middle.

"You get to do lots of different types of hits, and some a quite difficult to pull off, so it's a really fun position,” she said.

Mental strength is paramount to Kasey's success and the athlete the ability to keep going regardless of the challenges she was faced with on the court was they key to her success.

The nine-player team will compete in three sets, with the first team to reach 25 points the winner.

Kasey said the best out of three wins the match - at a professional level Kasey said it's the best out five.

Both Kasey and Sasha will be at the Australian Institute of Sport for the Australian Junior Volleyball Championships from September 29 - October 7.