Whitsunday Times footy tipping rivalry ramps up

TOP TIPPER: The rivalry between Spotty the dog of the Proserpine Vets and Michael Kavanagh of Professionals Whitsunday is ramping up as the competition goes into round eight.

TOP TIPPER: The rivalry between Spotty the dog of the Proserpine Vets and Michael Kavanagh of Professionals Whitsunday is ramping up as the competition goes into round eight. Peter Carruthers

SPOTTY the dog last week managed to sneak into his closest rival's office at the Professionals Whitsunday in an attempt to get the edge on Michael Kavanagh.

The duo have been locked in a head-to-head battle at the top end of this year's Whitsunday Times footy tipping competition.

Last year's winner, Kavanagh, heading into round seven took the lead this week with Craig Bradley of the Jubilee Tavern but with all tippers favouring the Cowboys over the Titans at 1300 Smiles Stadium tonight - except Patrick Morrissey of Whitsunday Food Service - a Cowboys' win will see Kavanagh remain on top.

The team at the Professionals Whitsunday said Kavanagh had Spotty and the team at Proserpine Vets pegged as a serious threat to him taking out the competition for the second consecutive year.

Spotty in a clandestine recognisance mission sat at Kavanagh's desk and scoped out the workplace of his rival in an effort to go one better and win the prestigious accolade as 2018's top footy tipper.

The team at Proserpine Vets have promised the pint-sized jack russell a seat at the grand final if the business wins this year.

Let's hope stadium staff allow Spotty through the gate if Proserpine Vets come out on top.

And go the Cowboys!