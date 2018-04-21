Menu
Login
TOP TIPPER: The rivalry between Spotty the dog of the Proserpine Vets and Michael Kavanagh of Professionals Whitsunday is ramping up as the competition goes into round eight.
TOP TIPPER: The rivalry between Spotty the dog of the Proserpine Vets and Michael Kavanagh of Professionals Whitsunday is ramping up as the competition goes into round eight. Peter Carruthers
News

Whitsunday Times footy tipping rivalry ramps up

Peter Carruthers
by
21st Apr 2018 9:38 AM

SPOTTY the dog last week managed to sneak into his closest rival's office at the Professionals Whitsunday in an attempt to get the edge on Michael Kavanagh.

The duo have been locked in a head-to-head battle at the top end of this year's Whitsunday Times footy tipping competition.

Last year's winner, Kavanagh, heading into round seven took the lead this week with Craig Bradley of the Jubilee Tavern but with all tippers favouring the Cowboys over the Titans at 1300 Smiles Stadium tonight - except Patrick Morrissey of Whitsunday Food Service - a Cowboys' win will see Kavanagh remain on top.

The team at the Professionals Whitsunday said Kavanagh had Spotty and the team at Proserpine Vets pegged as a serious threat to him taking out the competition for the second consecutive year.

Spotty in a clandestine recognisance mission sat at Kavanagh's desk and scoped out the workplace of his rival in an effort to go one better and win the prestigious accolade as 2018's top footy tipper.

The team at Proserpine Vets have promised the pint-sized jack russell a seat at the grand final if the business wins this year.

Let's hope stadium staff allow Spotty through the gate if Proserpine Vets come out on top.

And go the Cowboys!

footy tipping nrl rugby league whitsundays whitsunday times
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Mackay athlete crosses first in blistering pace

    Mackay athlete crosses first in blistering pace

    News VISITING athlete form Mackay Julian Picot has upset the status quo at Airlie Beach parkrun by blitzing his nearest rival by more than two minutes on Saturday.

    • 21st Apr 2018 2:54 PM
    Rivers crabbing well, sun is out, tides align

    Rivers crabbing well, sun is out, tides align

    News Rivers crabbing well, sun is out, tides align.

    You're not alone on a night out

    You're not alone on a night out

    News The 'Rest and Recovery' pop-up tent is easily identifiable

    Egg on defendant's face

    Egg on defendant's face

    News After eggs were thrown at him Bailey Hayward broke the door lock

    Local Partners