Whitsunday Times has its own digital edition

The digital print edition of the Whitsunday Times launches today.

A NEW and exciting addition has arrived on our homepage.

The Whitsunday Times has launched a new version of the digital newspaper to keep readers informed with our biggest stories all in one convenient flip-book.

Every Thursday, you’ll find local news, sport, the TV guide, national and world news.

A fraction of each article is shown in the 20-page edition and then you tap to read more. You can also navigate through every story one by one.

Not only can you flick through, zoom and print pages, but you can also make use of the search function to find exactly what you’re needing.

You can check it out for yourself here.

You’ll find it each week by scrolling halfway down our homepage, next to the Around the Region section.

Remember, this website will remain the latest and most up to date source of local news.

Here you can find local news, business stories, opinion pieces, as well as national news.

If you click on the local section headings you will find even more local news.

We have pages and pages of it.

