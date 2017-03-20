30°
Whitsunday Tour de Cure crusaders need your help to reach target

Peter Carruthers | 20th Mar 2017 4:57 PM
Shona Russell (right) visits Jonelle 'Woody' Eastwood at the Proserpine Hospital on Friday.
Shona Russell (right) visits Jonelle 'Woody' Eastwood at the Proserpine Hospital on Friday.

IT WAS on one of her last training rides for the Tour de Cure that a freak accident suddenly ended the dream of a well known Whitsunday cyclist.

Last Wednesday in the pre-dawn gloom, Janelle "Woody" Eastwood and Shona Russell were riding along Shute Harbour Rd near Plants Whitsunday when a group of dogs ran from a house and into their way. 　

Woody was the last rider in the pack and took evasive action to avoid hitting the dogs.

She clipped the back wheel of the rider in front and came off her bike.

Woody broke her pelvis in two places and fractured her radius and humerus.

This would have been the third year the Whitsunday team had entered the fund-raising bike ride from Mt Hotham in Victoria to Hobart.

This year they were trying to promote the Whitsundays as well as riding to cure cancer.

Woody and her team had a community sponsorship target of $20,000.

If the target was met the team had the opportunity to present an oversize cheque to the Tour de Cure organisation on Channel 7's popular breakfast show Sunrise, thereby also showcasing the Whitsundays to the nation as a caring community.

Woody was initially devastated at the thought of not being able to complete the Tour de Cure but she soon realised all was not lost.

Woody and the Whitsunday Tour de Cure team still have a chance to present a cheque on national television - with the community's help.

Shona said they were so close to reaching the $20,000 target and it could still be achieved.

"We just need that last final push," she said.

The Whitsunday Tour de Cure team has so far raised $13,000 and needs $7,000 more to reach their target.

To donate to the Whitsunday Tour de Cure team money needs to be directly deposited into their account.

To donate use the following bank account. Apon deposit a tax receipt will be issued from Tour de Cure, the name of the account is Janelle and Shona, Tour de Cure.

BSB: 084 501

Ac number: 242447470

Tour de Cure exists to cover ground to cure cancer.

Through their inspirational cycling tours and events across Australia, Tour de Cure is able to identify and fund the world-class cancer projects believed to have the biggest impact.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cancer fund raiser tour de cure whitsundays

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!