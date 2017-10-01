Whitsunday tourism 'battting well above average'

Photos View Photo Gallery

CONGRATULATIONS went out to the entire Whitsunday tourism industry for an "emotional” Reef Gateway Hotel Whitsunday Tourism Awards ceremony at Hamilton Island last night.

More than 340 people attended the Gala dinner which recognised the achievement of 41 local businesses which shone bright despite the challenges faced six months on from Cyclone Debbie.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner acknowledged the dedication of local operators who gave their heart and soul to make the region a "global must see destination”.

"It is these businesses and individuals that keep the wheels of the Whitsunday's tourism industry turning day after day,” he said.

"They should all be congratulated for their contribution to the local tourism industry. To stand out amongst this very special crowd, through winning an award, is even more impressive and it is fitting that we come together as an industry to celebrate this.

"We all know it has been a particularly challenging year in the Whitsundays, so it was especially gratifying to see so many people attend the gala awards event in a show of strength and solidarity for our industry.”

Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy said the region could celebrate being the best across a range of areas.

"A lot of people (received) an award and you will be number one,” he said.

"We have the number one beach in the world, Whitehaven, on our doorstep. At the moment we have the number one council in the country and the number one CEO of Tourism.

"As tourism operators, we are all batting well above the average, and to be the number one destination in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park in mind blowing.”

Big4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort was among one of the winners on the night, taking top honours in the "Caravan and Holiday Parks” category

Owner Greg McKinnon said this achievement was a wonderful outcome and followed then installation of the popular mega Waterslide Park.

"It is fantastic to again receive this award and see the Whitsundays recovering and moving forward,” he said.

"Our tourism industry is stronger and more resilient than ever before.”

Entertainment was provided by Potbelleez on the night.

WHITSUNDAY TOURISM AWARD WINNERS

Major Tourism Attraction: Abell Point Marina (Gold)

Tourist Attraction: Whitsunday Regional Council - Horseshoe bay beach (Gold)

Festivals and Events: Spring Break Whitsundays (Gold), Whitsunday Reef Festival (Silver), Whitsunday Regional Council (Bronze), Airlie Beach Festival of Music (Finalist), 2016 Bowen Offshore Superboats (Finalist)

Specialised Tourism Service: Lure (Gold), 8 Seconds - Where We Live (Silver), Airlie Day Spa Whitsundays (Bronze)

Visitor Information Service: Bowen Visitor Information Centre (Gold)

Business Events Venue: Coral Sea Resort (Gold)

Major Tour and Transport Operator: Ocean Rafting (Gold), Air Whitsunday Seaplanes (Silver)

Tour and Transport Operator: Redcat Adventures (Gold), Whitsunday Jetski Tours (Silver), Providence Sailing (Bronze)

Adventure Tourism: Redcat Adventures (Gold), Whitsunday Jetski Tours (Silver), Ocean Rafting (Bronze)

Destination Marketing: Bowen 'Top of Whitsundays' App (Gold)

Tourism Restaurants and Catering Services: Fish D'Vine (Gold), Walter's Lounge (Silver)

Caravan and Holiday Parks: Big 4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort (Gold), Big4 Bowen Coral Coast Beachfront Holiday Park (Silver)

Backpacker Accommodation: Magnums Backpackers (Gold), Nomads Airlie Beach (Silver)

Unique Accommodation: Whitsunday Escape (Gold), Cumberland Charter Yachts 9Silver)

Self-Contained Accommodation: Pinnacles Resort (Gold)

Deluxe Accommodation: Mirage Whitsundays (Gold), Whitsunday Bliss (Silver)

Excellence in Sustainable Tourism: Whitsunday Segway Tours (Gold)

New Tourism Business: Island Jet Boating (Gold), Airlie Beach Skydivers (Silver), Matador Whitsundays (Bronze), Whitsunday Bullet (Finalist), Heart Hotel and Gallery Whitsundays (Finalist)

Outstanding Contribution by a Volunteer or Group: Bowen Tourism and Business - Christin Short and Jenn Honnery

Young Achiever Award: Rob Mohr, Walter's Lounge

Bob Porter Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Individual: Colin Crossley, Whitsunday Transit