Whitsunday tourism’ night of nights cancelled for 2020

The team from Ocean Rafting, which took home the gold award in the Adventure Tourism category and the coveted People's Choice Award at the 2019 Whitsunday Tourism Awards.

WHITSUNDAY tourism’s night of nights has been cancelled after careful consideration with tourism stakeholders.

Tourism Whitsundays announced on their Facebook page that the 2020 Whitsunday Tourism Awards had been cancelled.

The Facebook post said a joint investigation with the Queensland Tourism Industry Council surveyed previous award entrants and major sponsors who provided feedback that the awards would not “be viable in the current business conditions.”

“We understand that this is a great disappointment for all — however, a necessary decision given the current situation,” the post said.

“Many stakeholders wish to focus on survival and recovery this year. We are here to continue to support you.”

Last year saw almost 400 people descend on then newly reopened Daydream Island to celebrate the contributions made by the region’s tourism operators and service providers in the past 12 months.

Prizes were awarded across more than 30 categories ranging from tours and transport, events, attractions, eco-tourism and marketing.

Last year’s Whitsunday Business of the Year was taken out by Big4 Adventure Whitsundays, while the gold award for Tour and Transport Operators went to Whitsunday Jetski Tours.