Whitsunday tourism stands strong in spite of Debbie

Ocean Rafting was the winner of the 2017 Australian Tourism Awards.

IF ONE word could define the Whitsunday tourism industry, it would be "resilience”.

No-one could mount a credible argument against this statement following the news that more than 20 Whitsunday businesses have nominated for the 2017 Queensland Tourism Awards.

This comes off the back of severe Category 4 Cyclone Debbie smashing the Whitsunday Coast four months ago.

A full list of local entrants will be revealed after submissions close on August 24.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said the high number of entries would send a message of confidence to prospective Australian and world travellers.

"The strong list of nominations is testament to the resilience and strength of the Whitsunday community and the tourism industry in the region," Mr Gschwind said.

"We know operators in the Whitsundays, together with Tourism Whitsundays, have been working tirelessly to reopen businesses and promote the region."

The Whitsunday's experienced a year of achievement in 2016 hauling 12 accolades at last year's awards, including four gold honours which were presented to Ocean Rafting, BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort, Cruise Whitsunday's and Pinnacles Resort.

Ocean Rafting took their success to a whole new level after claiming Gold in the Australian Tourism Awards in February 2017.

Whitsunday entrants will face off against 200 other businesses located between Cape York and Coolangatta to contest 28 categories such as tour and transport, eco-tourism, adventure tourism, food tourism, accommodation and festivals & events.

Queensland's Gold Award winners from categories 1-25 will gain automatic entry into the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards, which will be held in Perth in February 2018.

Whitsunday locals and visitors to the region will have a chance to vote for their favourite Queensland tourism operator in the brand new RACQ People's Choice category which will be live from August 24.