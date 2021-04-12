Whitsunday towns finalists in state’s best tourism centres

Two Whitsunday destinations have been selected among 37 other Queensland towns as finalists in the Top Tourism Town awards.

Bowen and Airlie Beach are among the finalists in the awards hosted by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council that aim to “recognise and celebrate towns that offer amazing visitor experience”.

Chief executive Daniel Gschwind said the awards showcased the great and diverse destinations right here in Queensland.

“With the current focus on domestic tourism, now is the time to draw attention to our regional destinations and to put the spotlight on our tourism operators and communities who keep our regions thriving,” Mr Gschwind said.

Bowen will be competing in the ‘large’ Top Tourism Town division against other centres including Rockhampton, Townsville and others.

The small Top Tourism Town division caters for those with a population fewer than 5000 and includes towns such as Airlie Beach, Longreach and Ingham.

The public will now vote and decide on who will take the top division with voting open from April 11 to April 26.

“We call on everybody to cast their vote and show their support for our domestic tourism industry which plays such an important role in communities throughout the state,” Mr Gschwind said.

“It has been a tough COVID year, now it is time to celebrate the impressive travel opportunities we have in Queensland.”



The winner of the Top Tourism Town Award will receive a $25,000 ‘Strategic Consulting and Capacity Building Package’ provided by EarthCheck.

Voters will also go in the draw to win a $2000 Apollo Motorhome travel package as an incentive to go and visit some of these Queensland destinations.

Click here to vote for your favourite town.