Whitsunday Triathlon Club fields strong results

WINNER: Cassie Carman (2018 Athlete of the Year) pictured with Whitsunday Triathlon Club training officer James Carman. Contributed

TRIATHLON: The Whitsunday Triathlon Club had a busy week as their club awards coincided with the Hamilton Island Triathlon last weekend.

More than 20 local athletes made the trip to Hamilton Island for the 10th anniversary of the Hamilton Island Triathlon and Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim over the weekend.

The club made a strong impression at the event, with several triathletes placing top five in their age categories.

Graham Lockett, Kasey Hogan and Kristy Lee didn't waste any time getting to the finish, coming in first in their age groups during the main event.

Cassie Carman placed second while Travis Clarke and Paul Fraser took fourth and Kyle Pevitt-Scott made top five in their respective age groups.

James Carman and Ethan Astall represented the club at a team level, claiming overall victory in the Challenge Accepted open male team.

The club was also well-represented in the Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim with Hogan and Fraser both placing second in their age groups in the 2km and 750m swim, respectively.

Junior triathletes Tali Stielow and Isabella Carman showed their metal, completing the medium distance junior triathlon (150m swim, 3km bike, 1km run).

Tom Stielow placed second overall in the long distance junior triathlon (250m swim, 5km bike, 2km run) while Oliver Carman participated in the short distance junior triathlon (50m swim, 1km bike, 500m run).

The weekend was further marked by the Whitsunday Triathlon Club's annual awards, received by six athletes.

Cassie Carman was rewarded for her relentless efforts throughout the year, receiving Athlete of the Year.

Club Person of the Year was awarded to Sarah Osborne and Most Raced Athlete went to Paul Fraser.

Debut Performance of the Year was received by Shane Bellert, Debra Childs was awarded the Return to Racing Award and young gun Tom Stielow accepted Junior Triathlete of the Year.