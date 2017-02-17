Whitsunday trivia whiz wins Millionaire Hot Seat prize

STEVE Fraser couldn't believe his luck as the final 'Millionaire Hot Seat' question was read out.

The Cannonvale man knew he was sitting on a winner as show host Eddie McGuire asked for the name of the last track of the Beatles' Sergeant Peppers Loney Hearts Band album.

"The weird thing is that on the flight down I had a trivia gaming console and a question about Sergeant Peppers came up, I remembered reading it which was fortuitous," he said.

Mr Fraser re-lived the experience on the big screen at Anchor Bar tonight, donning the same trademark tropical blue shirt he wore on the show.

Steve Fraser, Robyn Hamilton and Robyn Mitchell excitedly watched Millionaire Hot Seat at Anchor Bar tonight. Jacob Wilson

Now $20,000 richer, Mr Fraser has big plans for his prize money, which means he can now afford a new air-conditioning unit, bathroom, kitchen and a trip to Spain to visit his family.

Adopting a winning strategy, Mr Fraser passed early after answering a couple of questions and was able to rotate back to the Hot Seat in time to claim his prize.

While he had to take a lucky punt to answer an obscure question about a 1960 'Blue Clinic' shampoo brand, the rest of the show was smooth sailing.

Mr Fraser revealed an interesting fact about himself on the show, admitting he proposed to his wife Jenni on his first date.

"I proposed to my wife on our first date 43 years ago as a joke and then I ended up getting married to her later anyway," he said.

Equipped with a brain full of bizzare facts, Mr Fraser recommends reading about a broad range of topics before taking a stint on the show.

"I used to live in South-East Queensland and went for auditions for a few game shows ," he said.

"I also played trivia at Reef Gateway and used to do pretty well and have fun, I know lots of useless information."

Mr Fraser is expected to officially receive his cheque in the mail in the next 28 days.