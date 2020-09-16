Whitsunday United cement spots at top of the table

AS THE season moves into Round 2, the three Whitsunday United teams cemented their spots at the top of the table with solid wins at the weekend.

Whitsunday women hosted the Dolphins team in a one-sided affair played in a friendly spirit.

In the first half, the Whitsunday ladies put on 4 goals with constant pressuring on the goalkeeper with many well-constructed opportunities.

The floodgates opened in the second half, with 9 goals being added to the tally.

Goal scorers were Willow Gaffney (6), Rosie Taylor (3), Alysha Healey, Faye Elder and Hannah Holbrook.

The women remain on top of the table.

Our U13/14 Prems beat close rivals Wanderers in a tight tussle.

Halftime saw the teams locked at 0-0.

During the break, coach Dan Marshman called on his team to improve their first touch control and to lift their intensity and confidence.

The second half saw the team firing, led by Jake Pettigrew (2 goals) and Andrew Fallon-Johnson (1 goal) who steered the team to a 3-2 lead.

Beau Bonnyman helped the team stamp their dominance on the game, although a heart-stopping free kick late in the game gave Wanderers a chance to draw even.

A well-earned win moves them into second place on the table.

The U13/14 Division 1 team came back from a two-week break and faced a gallant Wanderers White side.

Beau Bonnyman is determined to shut down the Wanderers' attack. Photo: Penny Grossi

In the windy conditions, our classy attack proved the difference, with 4 to Jazz Knezevic’s and 2 to Dan Carroll contributing to the 7-2 win.

Next week the team plays top of the table rivals Dolphins.

Both our men’s teams showed strong improvement despite their losses to Wanderers.

There was lots to like in the enthusiasm and aggression shown on the park.

With new coach Nick Hodgen, the men are looking for a strong finish as players return from injury and look to build for a better 2021.

Our next home round is Saturday, September 26, with a full day of fixtures.

U13/14 starts at 11:30am, U15/16 at 1pm, women at 3pm, prem reserve men at 5pm and prem men are at 7pm.

It will be a great day at the Sportspark!