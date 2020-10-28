Whitsunday United puts in brave effort in finals bid

Dan Carroll tough in the midfield for Whitsunday United. Photo: Penny Grossi

IN THE only match involving Whitsunday United, last Saturday saw the U13/14 Premier team bow out of the finals race.

Despite a brave and determined effort, they were simply not able to respond to the early goal scored by City Brothers, going down 1 to 0 at the final whistle.

The result sees them finish the season in fourth place, a result they were disappointed with given the strength of their season.

It’s result that doesn’t reflect the quality of the side, which at full strength matched both of the top two teams in the competition.

The match on Saturday was typical of finals football, it was a real arm wrestle.

Opportunities were scarce for both teams and it was a war of attrition in the heat.

Generally the better side on the park, the Whitsunday team missed the strike power of injured striker Jake Pettigrew.

Sari Goodall and Kobi Miller troubled the defence all game but were given little opportunity.

The game on Saturday saw a large contingent of parents and supporters make the trip to Mackay to cheer the Whitsunday side on.

The orange army never game up and the encouragement from the sidelines spurred the players on.

The team did not disappoint their fans.

They threw everything they had at the game and never gave up.

There were too many standout efforts to name them all, but Andrew Fallon-Johnson played out of his skin in the midfield while Kai Savy and Josh Hanse-Harden worked desperately hard in defence to keep the side in the match until the end.

Zane Hill produced his best game of the season, breaking the defence multiple times without reward.

“There’s no shortage of heart or skills and the desperate pressure they put on the opposition in the last 10 minutes shows the determination of this team. A great season,” one of the parents said.

Kobi Miller from Whitsunday United trying all the tricks to get his team a goal. Photo: Penny Grossi

Coach Dan Marshman was equally proud.

“Genuinely honoured to have the opportunity to coach these kids,” he said.

“Every one of them played their best today and they were unlucky not to progress.

“But equally important is how they play and the sportsmanship they display every week.

“They are a real credit to their parents and wonderful representatives of the club.”

Whitsunday United now looks forward to two grand finals this coming Saturday in Mackay.

First the U13/14 Div1 team face off against arch rivals Dolphins at 1pm, then the Women’s Prem reserve team tackles Rangers at 3pm.

Both sides are in with a strong chance of winning the premiership and will be supported by the boisterous orange army.

GO WHITSUNDAY!