Whitsunday Voices: Literature festival draws record crowds

YOUNG lovers of literature were out in full force at the Whitsunday Voices Youth Literature Festival on Friday.

Students from all over the Mackay region descended upon the school to participate in workshops, listen to talks and get books signed by their favourite authors.

More than 500 students from 25 schools attended the festival, making it one of the most successful years yet.

"This event has been so well organised and all the students at Whitsunday Anglican School are so keen to be involved," author of the Funky Chicken series Chris Collin said.

"Mackay is great and the love for literature is truly alive here."