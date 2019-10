The Proserpine dump, on Kelsey Creek Rd, was a blaze this afternoon with fire crews called to contain the fire.

The Proserpine dump, on Kelsey Creek Rd, was a blaze this afternoon with fire crews called to contain the fire. Shannen McDonald

A waste dumb in Proserpine has sent smoke across the town after a fire started among the rubbish heap this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) was called to the Kelsey Creek Rd facility, arriving on scene around 3pm today.

A QFES spokeswoman said their crew were still working on the fire at 4:30pm but it was contained and under control.

It is unknown what started the fire.