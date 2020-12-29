Whitsunday weather: What to expect for New Year

It’s set to be a wet week across the Whitsundays with rain continuing into the weekend. Picture: File

The Whitsundays is about to get a drenching, which may put a spanner in the works for New Year plans in classic 2020 style.

After a rainy Christmas and Boxing Day, BOM meteorologist Matt Marshall said the clear skies that followed would soon disappear.

“As we head in towards New Year and next year, it looks like the cloud activity is going to pick up,” he said.

“There are decent showers each day on the outlook.”

Airlie Beach is set to get up to 30mm of rain on Tuesday, which will then increase on Wednesday with an outlook of up to 40mm.

Mr Marshall said it was too hard to say whether New Year would be a washout, with up to 35mm of rain forecast, but no indication of what time of day it would hit the region.

Up to 50mm is set to fall on New Year’s Day with showers continuing into the weekend.

Proserpine is set for up to 35mm of rain on Tuesday, 40mm on Wednesday and 35mm on Thursday.

Like Airlie Beach, rainfall will continue into the New Year with up to 50mm forecast on Friday.

While Bowen often misses the drenching that drops in the southern Whitsundays, Mr Marshall said it was not exempt from the New Year downfall.

Mr Marshall said unlike typical weather patterns in Bowen where the wind comes from the east and southeast, this weather system will travel from the north east meaning the whole coastal strip will get rain.

Up to 35mm is forecast on Tuesday with 40mm set for Wednesday and 35mm on New Year’s Eve.