Whitsunday wedding bells on the horizon for same-sex couple

LOVE stories no longer resemble traditional fairytales where the prince marries the princess and they live happily ever after - now the prince and the prince or two princesses get married and sail off into the sunset if they so desire.

For Matt Raymant - who first heard the news by radio while on a work site at the exact same time Matt O'Gradey's friend came running into his work and spilled the beans - December 7 was a fairytale come true.

Not only had same-sex marriage become legal in Australia, but the Whitsundays majority had voted 'yes'.

The 'Matts' have been together for 14 years and have just moved back to the Whitsundays after spending 10 years here previously.

"It was so surreal at first,” Matt O'Gradey said.

"I still can't really grasp the idea, after so much heartache and everything, we can finally get married,” Matt Rayment added.

And few could match his mother Christine Raymant's proud smile, even months after the announcement, for not only will she officiate her son's wedding later this year she will also officiate the first same-sex marriage in the Whitsundays.

Christine has been a marriage celebrant since 2009 and has helped many happy couples tie the knot - only recently hoping against hope her son could experience the same right.

"I'm going to be the celebrant for a couple in February, who I believe will be the first same-sex couple to be married in the Whitsundays,” Christine said. "LGBTI people were given the same rights as heterosexuals, to me it was a no brainer.

"I know there are a few people against it and there has been a lot of unpleasantness surrounding it but I'm so glad Australia and the Whitsundays voted yes - their wedding will be very special for me and them.”

"I was sitting with tears of joy watching parliament those days when it first went through, obviously because of my personal involvement with my son and his partner who are just over the moon.

Christine said it warmed her heart she could help others who were in the same position as her son, especially in the drawcard location.

The Matts agreed they could not wait to take the next step together with Matt O'Gradey's nephew Ethan by their side - who the couple have been caring for for over a year now.

"I think initially when we moved here it was about breaking down stereotypes of what people thought gay people were like.

"The Whitsundays is a great place to live and a beautiful place to get married.”