Whitsunday weddings embrace new way of saying ‘I do’

The Whitsunday wedding industry is ready to embrace micro weddings and elopements. Picture: Tropix Photography

The Whitsunday wedding industry is ready to embrace micro weddings and elopements. Picture: Tropix Photography

THEY say love knows no boundaries and if Whitsunday weddings are anything to go by, love also knows no size as couples opt for pint-sized ceremonies amid the pandemic.

The Whitsunday wedding industry has been “a rollercoaster” over the past few months according to Whitsunday Weddings president Deb Savvy.

From a ban on gatherings to a relaxation of rules and now the reclosure of the border, Ms Savvy said a lot of couples ready to tie the knot had put a pause on their plans.

However, the turbulent times has led to more interest around smaller weddings and elopements.

Ms Savvy, who also owns Tropix Photography, said she had four big weddings scheduled in for August that have now been postponed to 2021.

However, the free spaces in her calendar were quickly filled by micro and medium-sized weddings that were booked in their place

While Ms Savvy said smaller had always been quite popular in the Whitsundays, travel bans and restrictions have meant more couples are looking into intimate nuptials.

“Tropical destinations in Australia and particularly the Whitsundays are really going to be able to capitalise on that if they want to,” she said.

“It’s a really popular choice for people who wanted that destination wedding (to) get away from everybody, do it on (their) own, escape the four generations of relatives that we are obliged to invite and just make it about (themselves).”

Smaller Whitsunday weddings have become popular as a result of coronavirus restrictions and travel bans. Picture: Tropix Photography

Ms Savvy has photographed many micro weddings and said they were often even more romantic than larger celebrations.

“I see with those weddings people can get really emotional and absolutely let it all out because they’re not in front of that big crowd,” she said.

“There’s always tears, on the bride and the groom side.

“As long as you’re not offending your mother-in-law, then everybody’s happy.”

Celebrant Annie Lloyd Lewis agreed, saying the current state of the world had forced many couples to re-evaluate what they wanted from their special day.

“I think these times are a wake-up call for everybody and it may bring everyone back from the fairytale, fluff and nonsense of the big wedding to realising it’s just about (them) and their friends and being somewhere beautiful,” she said.

“We can do something absolutely beautiful and individual, exactly like a big wedding, but without the guests.”

More stories

Whitsunday Times has its own digital edition

Expiry date on free parking in Airlie Beach getting closer

Milestone for manager of technicolour treasure trove

Ms Lloyd Lewis said the Whitsundays was already promoting the value of an intimate wedding and hoped that more people would continue to travel to the region to tie the knot in celebrations of all sizes.

While micro weddings mean an end to stressful seating plans, Ms Savvy said the Whitsundays was also perfectly positioned to welcome brides with bigger plans in mind.

“I know that the micro weddings are kicking off, but with lots of big events moving to Queensland because of how well things have been handled I think big weddings are going to be popular up here as well,” she said.

“We have lots of venues in the Whitsundays to cater for 300 plus people and make those larger weddings an easier possibility.

“With the international market knocked off and we’ve got lots of capacity in our accommodation, I think the Whitsundays is a really, really great choice for larger weddings as well as the micros.”