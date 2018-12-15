Whitsunday Weightlifters end the year on a high
WEIGHTLIFTING: The Whitsunday Weightlifters wrapped up 2018 with an end-of-year competition last week.
More than 20 contenders from Mackay and the Whitsundays gathered to compete against one another in two Olympic lifts: the clean and jerk and the snatch.
Nicholas Jackson, from Berserker Barbell Club, claimed victory in the senior men's category with a snatch of 112kg and a 138kg clean and jerk.
Whitsunday weightlifter Jaspa Hope wasn't far behind with a 102kg snatch and 132kg clean and jerk (a 24kg personal best). Alexander Kertescz was second runner up with an 86kg snatch and a 108kg clean and jerk.
Berserker Barbell Club's Ella Cameron came out on top in the senior women's division lifting a 54kg snatch and a 68kg clean and jerk.
Fellow Olympic lifter Meg Welby took second place with a 63kg snatch and an 87kg clean and jerk.
Leanne Wright followed with a 40kg snatch and a 70kg clean and jerk.
Whitsunday Weightlifter Fedor Roganov led the under-15s boys' category with a 26kg snatch and a 37kg clean and jerk.
Fellow weightlifter Sam Rogers came in second with a 20kg snatch and a 27kg clean and jerk.
Berserker Barbell Club's Tyson Gosney settled for third place with a 25kg snatch and a 35kg clean and jerk.
Whitsunday Weightlifter Abbie Green claimed first place ahead of her fellow Olympic lifters in the U15s girls' division with a 38kg snatch and a 41kg clean and jerk.
Ivy Goundrey followed with a 16kg snatch and a 23kg clean and jerk.
Emily Bennett came in third with a 17kg snatch and a 24kg clean and jerk.