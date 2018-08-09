Menu
Whitsunday weightlifters secure top honours at Nationals

Claudia Alp
by
9th Aug 2018 3:57 PM

WHITSUNDAY weightlifter Leanne Knox claimed Best Lifter overall in the Masters 1 category at the Powerlifting Australia Masters Championships in Melbourne last weekend.

It was the first national powerlifting competition Ms Knox has competed in, although she has a background of Olympic lifting, having come first in the Australian and Oceania Masters Weightlifting Championships, the Pacific Rim Masters and the Masters World Cup in 2017.

Ms Knox also landed a gold medal in her weight and age range last weekend with a 5kg personal best for the barbell back squat, lifting a solid 147.5kg.

She said she felt honoured to have achieved those results at her first national powerlifting competition.

"I sort of feel a bit privileged I guess,” she said. "My Olympic background obviously helped, I'm not exactly what you'd call a beginner.

"But it's a privilege to be able to take that out on your first national title. It was very exciting.”

Local weightlifter Rod Wecker was second in the Masters 3 category, an outstanding result at his first national championship.

He achieved three personal bests in the bench press, 77.5kg, deadlift, 147.5kg, and total weight, 335kg, as well as an equal personal best in the barbell back squat with 110kg.

Mr Wecker had to drop 4kg to compete in his category but said the hard work was worth it to get the result he wanted.

"It was a real buzz,” he said. "I'm really happy that I've managed to get that result.”

Ms Knox has her sights set on the 2019 Weightlifting World Championships while Mr Wecker is also considering it.

Both will compete locally at an event hosted by Whitsunday Weightlifting in December.

Whitsunday Times

