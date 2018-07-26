Whitsundays ace lifts way to medal success

WEIGHTLIFTING: Whitsundays Olympic weightlifter Jaspa Hope has placed second at the 2018 Oceania Championships and won gold at the Youth National Championships in Perth this month.

Jaspa represented Australia at the 2018 Oceania Championships on June 25-30 and achieved a PB of 118 kilograms for the clean and jerk. He beat his PB a week later at the Youth Nationals on July 7-8, where he competed in the Under-17 Men's 85kg category at 120 kilograms.

Bloomsbury athlete Lillian Poles also medalled at the Youth Championships placing second in the individual Under-15's event and third in the Youth Under-17's category.

Lillian achieved an outstanding set of three PB's with a 43-kilogram snatch, a 58 kilogram clean and jerk and a total of 101 kilograms.

Weightlifting voach Leanne Knox said she was extremely proud of both athletes who did technical and strength training with her four times weekly.

"Jaspa never misses a session. He always gives it 100 per cent and has done really well to get two PB's in the space of a week without much recovery time,” Ms Knox said.

"I made him take a week off after Nationals and he wasn't very happy about it!

"Lilly got PB's on both lifts and her total which was amazing. To get three PB's at the same competition at national level is outstanding.”

Ms Knox and fellow Whitsunday powerlifter Rod Wecker will be competing in the Powerlifting Australian Masters Championships in Melbourne on August 3-5.

Ms Knox is ranked ninth in the Australian open category for powerlifting and previously claimed first in the Australian and Oceania Masters Weightlifting Championships, the Pacific Rim Masters and the Masters World Cup in 2017.

Mr Wecker and Ms Knox will be aiming for PB's in the barbell back squat, deadlift and bench press in the men's 74kg and women's 72kg categories respectively.