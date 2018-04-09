Whitsundays at the Games

Photographed is Jessee Young in her costume worn for the opening ceremony on the 4th of April, 2018.

Local, Jessee Young, aged 19, has just performed in the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2018.

Jessee graduated from Proserpine State High School in 2015 before moving away for further studies. She returned to Airlie Beach at the end of last year to start working for the local dance school, Whitsunday Dance Connection, as a teacher, choreographer and admin staff member.

Jessee is also currently working at Proserpine State High School as a choreographer for their current musical, showing in early May.

Jessee has expressed her excitement and joy from the experience she encountered on April 4th, 2018.

"There are just no words for how incredible the feeling is to perform in front of 35,000 people in the stadium alone, not to mention the billions of people it was broadcasted live to.

"It is an amazing opportunity, one for which I will forever be grateful to be a part of!" Having to fly every weekend for rehearsals and pay for those flights is not something most people would find ideal, but with the donations from local business's Whitsunday Dance Connection, Leader Group, and the help from her family, Jessee wouldn't let anything stand in the way of pursuing her dream as a performer.