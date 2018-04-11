Menu
MOVING ALONG: New physios Monica Pleydell-Bouverie abd Daniel Hug.
Whitsundays attract interstate professionals

Jessica Lamb
by
11th Apr 2018 3:06 PM

THE scenic Whitsundays area has attracted two new health professionals all the way from Western Australia.

Moving Along Physiotherapy in Cannonvale welcomed physiotherapist couple Daniel Hug and Monica Pleydell-Bouverie to theirteam just over a monthago.

The pair met while on placement in a Nepalese orthopedic hospital four years ago and after workingin WA decided toexpand their horizons byexploring more of Australia.

Ms Pleydell-Bouverie, who has come from three years working in a tertiary hospital in Murdoch, said the couple jumped at the chance to live and work in the Whitsundays.

"It's a beautiful place to live, we love the ocean, diving, fishing and I personally love mud crabs,” she said.

Mr Hug and Ms Pleydell-Bouverie live and work in Cannonvale and travel alternately to Bowen one day a week.

"We do get every second Friday off together to go exploring,” Ms Pleydell-Bouverie said.

"We are yet to get out to the islands but so far we have found the place just magical.”

Ms Pleydell-Bouverie's parents are both doctors and she was inspired to help other people down a similar path by focusing on aiding recovery and managing conditions.

"If I had a message for the community, it would be get moving and keep active,” she said.

Whitsunday Times

