Whitsundays attract interstate professionals

THE scenic Whitsundays area has attracted two new health professionals all the way from Western Australia.

Moving Along Physiotherapy in Cannonvale welcomed physiotherapist couple Daniel Hug and Monica Pleydell-Bouverie to theirteam just over a monthago.

The pair met while on placement in a Nepalese orthopedic hospital four years ago and after workingin WA decided toexpand their horizons byexploring more of Australia.

Ms Pleydell-Bouverie, who has come from three years working in a tertiary hospital in Murdoch, said the couple jumped at the chance to live and work in the Whitsundays.

"It's a beautiful place to live, we love the ocean, diving, fishing and I personally love mud crabs,” she said.

Mr Hug and Ms Pleydell-Bouverie live and work in Cannonvale and travel alternately to Bowen one day a week.

"We do get every second Friday off together to go exploring,” Ms Pleydell-Bouverie said.

"We are yet to get out to the islands but so far we have found the place just magical.”

Ms Pleydell-Bouverie's parents are both doctors and she was inspired to help other people down a similar path by focusing on aiding recovery and managing conditions.

"If I had a message for the community, it would be get moving and keep active,” she said.