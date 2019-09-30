Is this the Whitsundays best hardware store?

BACK TO BACK: The Bowen Home Hardware has won best 2019 Queensland Trade Centre of the Year award. Pictured is owner and manager John McEniery.

A LOCAL Whitsunday hardware store has gone to show that the biggest is not always best when it comes to great customer service.

Bowen Home Timber and Hardware has won the prestigious 2019 Queensland Trade Centre of the Year award.

The win would be impressive in its own right, however, this is the second year that the business has beaten out over 100 other competitors to take the award back home from Brisbane.

Bowen Home Timber and Hardware owner John McEniery said that the award was judged on a number of criteria including store presentation, service levels and contribution to the business group.

Originally coming from a hospitality background before he took over the helms of the hardware business about 12 years ago, Mr McEniery said the secret to success was much more simple than some people thought.

"Really it comes down to hard work, that's what will separate you from the crowd," he said.

"I think everyone thinks that they do it right, but a lot don't.

"Here we actually do it right, and we make sure that our foundation is incredibly strong."

Currently employing about 15 full-time staff, the hardware boasts more than 150 years of combined experience in the hardware business.

Mr McEniery said that knowledge played a large part in the success of the store.

"At the end of the day, we all sell nuts and bolts, but the team I have here love learning and they love gaining more knowledge," he said.

"Customers want to be able to walk away and know something, even if that thing is confirming what they already knew.

"This award is truly a reflection on just how hard the team we have here work, and how dedicated they are to helping the local community."

The store has quadrupled in retail size since Mr McEniery took over, something he says has given more opportunity for the business to give to its customers.

He said that Bowen being able to win back to back demonstrated that amazing businesses can shine no matter where they are located.

"There are some very large stores that we beat to get this award," he said.

"We were nominated for three awards all up, so even just that we were impressed by.

"It really goes to show that you don't have to be the biggest store to make an impact on your customers and community."

