Whitsundays best personal trainer revealed

THE VOTES ARE IN: Whitsundays have decided on the regions best personal trainer

THE VOTES ARE IN: Whitsundays have decided on the regions best personal trainer Mike Richards

THE WHITSUNDAYS has picked a winner for the best personal trainer in the region.

Securing a stunning 33 per cent of the vote for a convincing win was Bowen-based Personal Trainer, and boxing magician Wes Bau.

After deciding he'd had enough of the stresses imposed on his job working in the security sector, Mr Bau decided a career change was necessary to achieve the work life balance he lusted after.

Wes Bau is Bowen's boxing master. Boxing is renowned as best way to gain fitness and tone muscle, build core strength and self confidence and defence and flexibility. Contributed

Recognising that his people skills were an asset, he knew that he wanted to work with people in some capacity.

"I've always had a boxing background, and I like helping people, so I wanted to make a career out of it," he said.

Taking a risk, Mr Bau invested all his money into setting himself up with the qualifications necessary to pursue his passion to help others.

Sixteen years later, Mr Bau runs a successful business, and is more excited than ever to inspire his clients to be the best version of themselves.

Mr Bau runs boxing sessions, children's classes, one on one sessions and self defence classes for women.

Ninety per cent of his clientele is female, and Mr Bau said if he can help his clients gain confidence within themselves, should they every find themselves in a situation where they need to defend themselves, then that's a job well done.

"The best part about my job, is seeing the happiness present in people after a session," he said.

"If they feel good in themselves, mentally as well as physically, then they're much more likely to achieve their goals."

Mr Bau's biggest piece of advice for anyone struggling to get on track with their health and fitness is simple.

"Just make the first move, and you wont' look back."

He said breaking the ice is the hardest part, but it once you started, to just keep 'chipping away at it."

Mr Bau said it's important for people not to overlook the importance of a strong mind.

"Boxing is a great sport, and there is the misconception that people think it's contact, when it's not. It's good for your mind, and body and can help people manage their stress levels as well as releasing tension." he said.

Mr Bau was born in Bowen, and has been back and forth over the years, but moved back to area permanently four years ago.

"I started from scratch up here, this has gone from a hobby into a full time business. It goes to show anything can happen if you work hard at it."

Mr Bau credits his late father, Peter for his success.

"He always inspired and encouraged me," he said.

Keen for a few rounds? Get in touch with Wes here.