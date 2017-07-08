23°
Whitsundays can still hold 'perfect wedding'

8th Jul 2017 11:09 AM
NO PROBLEM: Kimberley and Nathan Gibbons held their wedding at Villa Botanica.
NO PROBLEM: Kimberley and Nathan Gibbons held their wedding at Villa Botanica.

THE Whitsundays is still open as a wedding destination.

Just ask Kimberley and Nathan Gibbons who were left devastated with the news they wouldn't be able to hold their dream wedding on Daydream Island.

Nathan originally proposed to Kimberley in the island's chapel after spelling out "will you marry me?” in coral with candles illuminating the chapel. For months they planned the wedding for Daydream to hold it where the question was popped.

Luckily however they discovered Villa Botanica.

"They had an incredible Whitsunday Wedding,” wedding photographer Vanessa Dale said.

"She was so worried. They wanted to do it in the same spot. I told them about Villa Botanica.”

Nathan and Kimberley Gibbons held their wedding at Villa Botanica after Daydream Island was closed.
Nathan and Kimberley Gibbons held their wedding at Villa Botanica after Daydream Island was closed.

The Fancy Photos photographer had been in contact for months with the couple about their big day and said in the end, they still experienced everything the Whitsundays had to offer.

"People can still have their dream wedding here,” Ms Dale said.

The wedding, on June 23 had 60 guests.

"They got to do to Whitehaven and Hamo (but) they loved Airlie. It was their favourite spot,” Ms Dale said.

"They still managed to have a perfect Whitsunday wedding.”

Nathan and Kimberley Gibbons held their wedding at Villa Botanica after Daydream Island was closed.
Nathan and Kimberley Gibbons held their wedding at Villa Botanica after Daydream Island was closed.
