Whitsundays' charm under the spotlight

SHOWCASE: James Coughlan (Intercruises), Donna van 't Hoff (Tourism Whitsundays), Nicole Graham (Sundowner/Lady Enid), Michelle Woodroff (Ticketmates Australia) and Asher Telford (Red Cat Adventures) at the Palm House last week.

THE annual Whitsundays Tourism Exchange was a runaway success, according to operators and agents.

Representatives from key Australian travel companies sampled the region's tourism products and experiences last week as part of WTE, organised by Tourism Whitsundays and held at the Palm House.

Around 36 Whitsunday tourism operators had presented to more than 20 Australian product managers from major tourism wholesalers, inbound tour operators and online travel agents, who will now share this knowledge with their overseas networks.

James Coughlan from Intercruises said the event was fantastic for the region.

"It was very positive and there are some great products and opportunities taken away that would be a perfect fit for the cruise industry,” he said.

"The Whitsundays has the most cruise ship visits in Queensland this coming season and we need to be sure we are providing the cruise ship guests the very best of what the region has to offer.

"Events like this allow us to be sure we know about what is out there - if we don't know about it, we can't offer it to our clients.”

On the other side of the table in the "speed dating” style forum - where each operator has eight minutes to talk about their product - was Red Cat Adventures, who operate several boat tours and a resort in the region.

Co-owner Asher Telford said the exchange, his second, was well run and useful for the business.

While in the region, delegates stayed at Coral Sea Resort, BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort, Mantra Club Croc, Mantra Boathouse Apartments and Toscana Village Resort.